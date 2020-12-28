CBDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,595.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, CBDAO has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $18,921.86 and $2,595.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00130847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00626987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00159381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00324920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00058282 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016937 BTC.

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

CBDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

