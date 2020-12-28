CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.03

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 46854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

CBS Company Profile (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.