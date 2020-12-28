CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.03

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 46854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

CBS Company Profile (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit