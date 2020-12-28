CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $222,854.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00048014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00305901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.88 or 0.02186517 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

