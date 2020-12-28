CertiK Price Up 1.3% This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and $3.66 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00131754 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00194994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.58 or 0.00629344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00323211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016859 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,645,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,743,501 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.