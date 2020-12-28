Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $12.20 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $4.86 billion and approximately $2.30 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $12.20 or 0.00045299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00296204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.33 or 0.02147113 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

