Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $755.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

