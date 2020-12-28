Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of National Western Life Group worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 236.5% during the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 339.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 116,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWLI. BidaskClub raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NWLI opened at $208.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $757.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.13. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $295.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.07.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

