Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,488 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 226,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 342,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $449.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.47. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBAY shares. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

