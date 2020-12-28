Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT opened at $110.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. Stephens lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.