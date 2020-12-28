Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $27,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,782 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $13,978,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $13,011,000. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $11,482,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,932,776. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

