Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.41. The company had a trading volume of 200,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.35. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$14.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

