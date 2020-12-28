Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$345.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.03 million.

