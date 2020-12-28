Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Chimera Investment has raised its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. Barclays downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

