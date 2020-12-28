Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,321.61.

NYSE CMG traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,401.49. 172,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,323.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,228.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,435.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

