Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.00-21.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.57. Cigna also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.30-18.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.17.

CI stock opened at $198.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $15,975,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

