CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s earnings. CIM Commercial Trust reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIM Commercial Trust.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $12.69 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

