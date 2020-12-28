Citadel Price Tops $0.0016 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $17,781.54 and $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

