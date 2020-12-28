Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $82,469.00 and $177.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00140770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,879,345 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

