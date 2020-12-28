Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $338.52 million, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 11,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $269,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,953.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283. 18.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

