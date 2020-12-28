Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading 7.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.12. 1,070,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 513,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Specifically, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 51,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,235.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 229,095 shares of company stock worth $412,015 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 0.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,917,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

