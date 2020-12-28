Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Cloudera worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 56.3% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. BidaskClub raised Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $1,109,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,283. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

