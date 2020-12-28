CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CloudMD Software & Services from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCRF opened at $2.00 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.