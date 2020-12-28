Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives $34.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Colfax’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Brady Shirley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at $258,721.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,841 shares of company stock worth $289,028 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. FMR LLC grew its position in Colfax by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,826 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 2,218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 914,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 66.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after acquiring an additional 855,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.