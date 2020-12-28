Comparing Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saga Communications and Cumulus Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $123.07 million 1.08 $13.28 million N/A N/A Cumulus Media $1.11 billion 0.17 $61.26 million $3.63 2.54

Cumulus Media has higher revenue and earnings than Saga Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumulus Media has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Saga Communications and Cumulus Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Cumulus Media 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cumulus Media has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.00%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Cumulus Media shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Saga Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cumulus Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and Cumulus Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 3.72% 3.48% 2.67% Cumulus Media -6.76% -9.38% -2.22%

Summary

Saga Communications beats Cumulus Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. As of February 29, 2020, it owned seventy-nine FM, thirty-four AM radio stations, and seventy-seven metro signals serving twenty-seven markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc., an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. Cumulus Media Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

