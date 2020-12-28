Comparing Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Envestnet has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Envestnet and Viper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 5 6 1 2.67 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envestnet presently has a consensus target price of $82.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Viper Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $900.13 million 5.03 -$16.78 million $1.21 69.30 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -0.69% 10.44% 4.91% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Envestnet beats Viper Networks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

