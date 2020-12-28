Comparing Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) & The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00% Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Peck 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

The Peck has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck $28.22 million 1.18 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Peck.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of The Peck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of The Peck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats The Peck on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Peck Company Profile

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

