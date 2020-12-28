Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.91. 187,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.