Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.00

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 11237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Computer Services stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

