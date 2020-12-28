Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,249. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $186.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 166.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

