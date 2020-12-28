Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Director Sells $140,780.40 in Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CNST traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $32.36. 30,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,004. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 787,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 230,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after buying an additional 668,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,796,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

