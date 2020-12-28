ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CFRX traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.20. 295,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $13.40.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.
