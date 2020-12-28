ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CFRX traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.20. 295,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ContraFect by 16.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ContraFect by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 77.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ContraFect during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

