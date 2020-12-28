Contrasting Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) & Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Pioneer Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $991.00 million 2.07 $201.96 million $1.72 9.48 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Bancorporation and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 3 4 1 2.75 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $14.43, suggesting a potential downside of 11.48%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation -40.33% 2.70% 0.33% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 98 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as dealer loans, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer and auto lending services. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, bill pay and e-statements, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

