Contrasting Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) & Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Pendrell has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pendrell and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pendrell N/A N/A N/A Quarterhill 16.25% 1.59% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pendrell and Quarterhill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pendrell 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quarterhill has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 59.86%. Given Quarterhill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Pendrell.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pendrell and Quarterhill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pendrell $42.77 million 2.92 $19.06 million N/A N/A Quarterhill $146.72 million 1.52 $10.53 million N/A N/A

Pendrell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quarterhill.

Summary

Quarterhill beats Pendrell on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pendrell

Pendrell Corporation invests in, acquires, and develops businesses with technologies that are protected by intellectual property (IP) rights in the United States. It manages three IP licensing programs comprising memory and storage technologies, digital media, and digital cinema. The company's digital media program is supported by patents and patent applications to protect against unauthorized duplication and use of digital content during the transfer of the digital content. It grants digital media licenses to manufacturers, distributors, and providers of consumer products. The company's memory and storage technologies are used in electronic devices, including licensees of flash memory component suppliers, solid state disk manufacturers, and device vendors. Its digital cinema program is supported by DRM Patents and patent applications designed to protect against unauthorized creation, duplication and use of digital cinema content that is distributed to movie theaters worldwide. Its digital cinema licensees include distributors and exhibitors of digital content, such as motion picture producers, motion picture distributors, and equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as ICO Global Communications (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Pendrell Corporation in July 2011. Pendrell Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

