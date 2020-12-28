Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

CNR stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 215,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 605,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

