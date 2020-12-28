COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. COVA has a market cap of $375,156.99 and approximately $65,240.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. Over the last week, COVA has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00132414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00627848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00169185 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00323586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00059472 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017148 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

