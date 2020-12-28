Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Covanta were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVA. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth $469,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 275.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 313.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 46.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth $88,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Covanta stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

CVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

