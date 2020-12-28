Covesting Achieves Market Cap of $5.83 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Covesting has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $137,442.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00046475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00305481 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $586.56 or 0.02167011 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

