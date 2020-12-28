Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €840.67 ($989.02).

