Critical Survey: Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) versus CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) and CGI (NYSE:GIB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axia International Group and CGI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axia International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CGI 0 3 8 0 2.73

CGI has a consensus price target of $98.03, suggesting a potential upside of 23.53%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Axia International Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axia International Group and CGI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CGI $9.04 billion 2.27 $831.69 million $3.63 21.86

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Axia International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Axia International Group and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A CGI 9.20% 18.58% 8.79%

Volatility and Risk

Axia International Group has a beta of 35.38, meaning that its stock price is 3,438% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Axia International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CGI beats Axia International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axia International Group

Artistmss International Group, Inc. specializes in women’s and men’s undergarments and skin care. Its products include far-infrared clothing such as scarf, undergarments, leggings shorts and boxers. The company was founded on July 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

