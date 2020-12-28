Critical Survey: Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF) versus Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Prime Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prime Acquisition and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Prime Acquisition has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prime Acquisition and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Acquisition $2.68 million N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $2.07 billion 0.10 $66.01 million N/A N/A

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Acquisition and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -14.72% -8.14% -1.30%

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria beats Prime Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prime Acquisition Company Profile

Prime Acquisition Corp. owns and operates real estate properties in Italy. The company property portfolio comprises office, logistics, commercial, and industrial real estate assets located in the Milan metropolitan area. Prime Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. The Urban Properties and Investment Business segment leases, rents, and services commercial and other spaces in shopping malls; leases offices and other rental spaces; develops, maintains, and sells undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operates hotels; and provides consumer financing services, as well as engages in entertainment activities. It also operates residential properties and supermarkets; and offers mobile communication, landline telephone, international telephone, Internet connectivity, and television services, as well as engages in technological development, tourism, oil and gas, and electronics businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.