CROAT Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, CROAT has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $112,956.75 and $12.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,344,643 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

