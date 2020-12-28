Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crocs were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $62.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,024,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

