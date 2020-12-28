Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Crown has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $5,120.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,061.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.87 or 0.01366777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00057694 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00244437 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,225,032 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

