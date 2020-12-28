Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $267,821.48 and $835.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00140797 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

