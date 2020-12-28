CryptoPing (PING) Trading Up 97.1% Over Last Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 97.1% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $38,991.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00131693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00629817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00160413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00323302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016870 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

