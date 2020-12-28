CT Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

CRT.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 68,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,116. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.32. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.14 and a twelve month high of C$17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

