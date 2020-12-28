CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

CRT.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.41. 68,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,116. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.32. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.14 and a 1 year high of C$17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

