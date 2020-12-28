Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,143 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1,091.7% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 41.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 346,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 101,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASTE shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

