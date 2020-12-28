Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 28,861 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 195.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 673,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of TELUS by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,478,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 102,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,436,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,123,000 after purchasing an additional 287,791 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.