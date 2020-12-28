Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 773.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $29.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.56. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

